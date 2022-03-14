Vaccination drive demands in northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Management Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb has demanded the Commissioner Sukkur, Deputy Commissioners of Northern Sindh and Secretary livestock department to launch a vaccination drive in Northern Sindh immediately.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she expressed concerns over the spread of the lumpy skin disease in Sindh said the rapid spread of the lumpy skin disease in cattle in the region is a matter of grave concern.

Samreen demanded of the provincial government to take steps on a priority basis to control the spread of the disease.