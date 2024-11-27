Vaccination Drive Launched In Tharparkar To Protect Livestock From Winter Diseases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The livestock department, Tharparkar has launched a district-wide vaccination campaign to protect animals from contagious diseases common during winter. The Deputy Director Ajay Kumar Rupani, in a statement on Wednesday, urged livestock owners to take preventive measures as the risk of outbreaks rises in colder months.
He revealed that so far, mobile teams had vaccinated 1,467,897 animals against various diseases and treated 20,861 animals suffering from ailments. The campaign aims to safeguard livestock and support farmers in maintaining their livelihoods.
Mobile teams led by veterinary officers including Dr. Lajpat Rai (Mithi, 0337-6302226), Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Bhutto (Kaloi, 0332-3205942), Dr. Moti Ram (Diplo, 0332-2076086), Dr. Santosh Kumar (Islamkot, 0344-3659694), Dr. Usman (Chachro, 0333-2505988), Dr. Inamullah (Dahli, 0345-3939314) and Dr. Lachhman (Nagarparkar, 0333-2627753) are working across all seven talukas.
Livestock owners are encouraged to contact these teams to ensure their animal’s health and safety.
The department had assured full cooperation during the campaign.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter-division hockey tournament kicks off in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road9 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure in separate road accidents9 minutes ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC29 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot for providing services to citizen: DC29 minutes ago
-
Cattle-owners to get interest-free loans29 minutes ago
-
11 'criminals' arrested39 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held in BNB girls college39 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to cultivate wheat till 30th39 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division49 minutes ago
-
DC reviews hospital waste management practices49 minutes ago
-
Speakers for ensuring safe, harassment-free workplaces for women59 minutes ago