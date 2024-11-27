Open Menu

Vaccination Drive Launched In Tharparkar To Protect Livestock From Winter Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Vaccination drive launched in Tharparkar to protect livestock from winter diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The livestock department, Tharparkar has launched a district-wide vaccination campaign to protect animals from contagious diseases common during winter. The Deputy Director Ajay Kumar Rupani, in a statement on Wednesday, urged livestock owners to take preventive measures as the risk of outbreaks rises in colder months.

He revealed that so far, mobile teams had vaccinated 1,467,897 animals against various diseases and treated 20,861 animals suffering from ailments. The campaign aims to safeguard livestock and support farmers in maintaining their livelihoods.

Mobile teams led by veterinary officers including Dr. Lajpat Rai (Mithi, 0337-6302226), Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Bhutto (Kaloi, 0332-3205942), Dr. Moti Ram (Diplo, 0332-2076086), Dr. Santosh Kumar (Islamkot, 0344-3659694), Dr. Usman (Chachro, 0333-2505988), Dr. Inamullah (Dahli, 0345-3939314) and Dr. Lachhman (Nagarparkar, 0333-2627753) are working across all seven talukas.

Livestock owners are encouraged to contact these teams to ensure their animal’s health and safety.

The department had assured full cooperation during the campaign.

Related Topics

Mobile Tharparkar All From

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

3 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

4 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

16 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

16 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

16 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan