Vaccination Drive Launched To Protect Livestock From Diseases

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Vaccination drive launched to protect livestock from diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Due to the risk of diseases caused by water seepage from Chotiari Dam and Nara Canal, a livestock vaccination campaign was conducted in Sanghar district’s union councils Sadrath and Oad.

Under the supervision of deputy director livestock and animal husbandry Dost Akbar Mari, teams were formed to vaccinate 9,853 animals to protect them from diseases, while treatment was provided to 112 sick animals.

According to the district information department Sanghar, the Deputy Director Dr.

Dost Akbar Mari and Additional Director Khushi Muhammad Rajput stated that on the special directives of deputy commissioner Sanghar, veterinary doctors and technical staff had been deployed to vaccinate domestic livestock across the district. Additionally, medicines were being provided to enhance milk and meat production.

They emphasized that these efforts will promote livestock farming in rural areas and contribute to improve the livelihoods of local communities.

