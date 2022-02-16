Vaccination drive RED-III underway successfully

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain Wednesday said that the coronavirus vaccination facility was being provided through the third phase of the door-to-door campaign Reach Every Door (RED-III) all over the district.

He told that more than 2.

144 million people had been given the first dose and more than 1.71 million people had been given the second dose of corona vaccination.

He said that Corona Vaccination campaign RED-III was successfully underway in the district in which field teams were actively performing their duties.

Dr. Khalid Arain said that those who had not received the first or second dose of the vaccination should avail this facility under RED-III.