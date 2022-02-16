UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Drive RED-III Underway Successfully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Vaccination drive RED-III underway successfully

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain Wednesday said that the coronavirus vaccination facility was being provided through the third phase of the door-to-door campaign Reach Every Door (RED-III) all over the district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Arain Wednesday said that the coronavirus vaccination facility was being provided through the third phase of the door-to-door campaign Reach Every Door (RED-III) all over the district.

He told that more than 2.

144 million people had been given the first dose and more than 1.71 million people had been given the second dose of corona vaccination.

He said that Corona Vaccination campaign RED-III was successfully underway in the district in which field teams were actively performing their duties.

Dr. Khalid Arain said that those who had not received the first or second dose of the vaccination should avail this facility under RED-III.

Related Topics

All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

43 minutes ago
 Three POs held

Three POs held

38 seconds ago
 Hangu admin warn shopkeepers against overcharging

Hangu admin warn shopkeepers against overcharging

39 seconds ago
 District Karak gets new Deputy Commissioner

District Karak gets new Deputy Commissioner

42 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to ex-cha ..

Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to ex-chairman EOBI

43 seconds ago
 ICIMOD offer grants for proposals to improve decis ..

ICIMOD offer grants for proposals to improve decision making on sustainable moun ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>