Vaccination Drive Successfully Under Way In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is successfully under way across the province with the special efforts of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD).

According to the official sources on Sunday, special standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for various sectors in view of the worsening situation of coronavirus across the province.

A record number of vaccinations are being carried out on daily basis in Punjab. There are total 662 vaccination centers operational in the province where vaccination drive is successfully under way.

The sources said that during the last 24 hours, 658 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 163 in Rawalpindi, 55 in Multan, 52 in Gujanwala, 48 in Faisalabad, 44 in Sialkot, 31 in Sargodha, 29 in Bahawalpur, 25 in Rahim Yar Khan,19 in Mainwali, 18 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Toba Tek Singh, 13 in Okara, 10 in Muzaffargharh, 10 in Khanewal, 8 in Gujrat, 8 in Vehari, 7 in Pakpatan, 5 cases each in Bhawalnagar, Kasur, Lodharan and Rajanpur, whereas 4 cases have been reported each in Chakwal, Chiniot, Jhang and Nankana Sahib, 3 cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, whereas 2 cases were reported each in Bhakar, Hafizabad and Narowal.

The overall positivity rate of coronavirus was recorded at 6.4 in all the cities across the province. The provincial capital Lahore recorded a positive rate of 10.9 while 7.9 in Rawalpindi, 2.3 in Faisalabad, 7.2 in Multan and 8.7 in Bahawalpur. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Sara Aslam said that frequently increase in corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern. In such epidemic conditions, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against corona," she added.

