Open Menu

Vaccination Drive Underway In Bahawalpur: CEO Health

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Vaccination drive underway in Bahawalpur: CEO health

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Health Department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aamir has said vaccination campaign is under way in Bahawalpur district.

According to a press release issued here, he said that that deputy commissioner's office and the Health Department Bahawalpur Office were fully engaged for implementation of vaccination drive across the Bahawalpur district.

“The district management and the Health Department have jointly been working to vaccinate children across Bahawalpur district to save them from diseases,” he said, adding that teams had been constituted to perform duty to vaccinate children in all tehsils of the district.

He said that the teams of the Health Department would vaccinate children to save them from 12 diseases. He said that people should cooperate with the teams of the health department in this regard.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan