RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday said that a special awareness campaign had been started across the province for the vaccination of kids.

He urged the parents to not pay heed to any negative propaganda and ensure the vaccination of their children against 12 deadly diseases included in the Extended Programme of Immunization.

He said that children can avail free of cost immunization from their nearest health facilities or their parents can get information about immunization at Punjab Health Department's helpline 1033.

Dr Jamal said that a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and vaccination was the only way to save them from several diseases.