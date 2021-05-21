Vaccination for age above 30 years to start from Saturday: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said that the vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 30 years and above would start from Saturday (May 22).

"In today's National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting, it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow", Asad Umar said in a tweet .

He said the messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.