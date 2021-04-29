UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination For Age Group 40-49 To Start From May 3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Vaccination for age group 40-49 to start from May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said vaccination for the age group 40 to 49 years would start from May 3.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said more than 100,000 people vaccinated in a single day on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

"Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up," he added.

Related Topics

Asad Umar May From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 151 more lives in Pakistan during ..

4 minutes ago

Realme 8 Series Arrives in Pakistan with a Spectac ..

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

10 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

12 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.