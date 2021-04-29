Vaccination for age group 40-49 to start from May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said vaccination for the age group 40 to 49 years would start from May 3.

In a tweet, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said more than 100,000 people vaccinated in a single day on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

"Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up," he added.