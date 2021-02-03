UrduPoint.com
Vaccination For COVID-19 Prevention Begins In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Vaccination for COVID-19 prevention begins in AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Under the phase-wise vaccination against COVID-19, the process of vaccination of the front-line health workers have been started in Azad Jammu Kashmir simultaneously with the drive launched across the country on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive in Mirpur district was kicked off at the Adult Vaccination Center at DHQ Hospital where four registered heath workers of the State Health Department were immunized with the anti-corona vaccine for prevention from the pandemic.

Mirpur District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor inaugurated the drive. The doctors, paramedical and other staffers were present on this occasion.

The first consignment of the China-invented Vaccine has reached the Vaccination Centers in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad districts.

Under the determined medical advisory the vaccination centers have been made fully functional with the fix entry points, waiting area and registration and observation points.

Dr. Fida Hussain on this occasion lauded the untiring services of the front-line health workers of the State Health Department in the ongoing hectic efforts for the safety and survival of the COVID-19 patients at Mirpur DHQ Teaching Hospital and other state-run health facilities in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

