UrduPoint.com

Vaccination For Livestock Animals To Start From Sept 20 In Dadu

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

Vaccination for livestock animals to start from Sept 20 in Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Director Animal Husbandry Sindh Hizibullah Bhutto Sunday said, vaccination of livestock animals will be started in different villages of Mehar taluka of district Dadu from Monday (September 20) in which livestock animals would be vaccinated against different diseases.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with veterinary officers and livestock assistants of Khairpur Nathan Shah here the other day.

According to a handout, Director Animal Husbandry said veterinary and livestock staff were working well in the Mehar area but there was further need of doing more to save livestock animals from viral diseases.

Hizibullah Bhutto said it was the responsibility of field staff to provide awareness to livestock farmers about timely vaccination of their animals so that they could earn more money by livestock farming.

The Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Larkana Dr Mansoor Junejo, Deputy Director Dadu Aftab Pathan, Dr Aziz Mastoi, Dr Zulifikar Gorar and others also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Larkana Khairpur Dadu Mehar Money September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be cro ..

Winner of the 5th Arab Reading Challenge to be crowned in live TV ceremony on Mo ..

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

3 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.