Vaccination for livestock animals to start from Sept 20 in Dadu

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Director Animal Husbandry Sindh Hizibullah Bhutto Sunday said, vaccination of livestock animals will be started in different villages of Mehar taluka of district Dadu from Monday (September 20) in which livestock animals would be vaccinated against different diseases.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with veterinary officers and livestock assistants of Khairpur Nathan Shah here the other day.

According to a handout, Director Animal Husbandry said veterinary and livestock staff were working well in the Mehar area but there was further need of doing more to save livestock animals from viral diseases.

Hizibullah Bhutto said it was the responsibility of field staff to provide awareness to livestock farmers about timely vaccination of their animals so that they could earn more money by livestock farming.

The Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Larkana Dr Mansoor Junejo, Deputy Director Dadu Aftab Pathan, Dr Aziz Mastoi, Dr Zulifikar Gorar and others also attended the meeting.