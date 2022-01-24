Vaccination is best way to control Omicron variant: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that vaccination was the best way to control the growing number of Omicron variants of Coronavirus.

He expressed these views while addressing doctors, paramedics, vaccinators and other staff at Jalal Baba Auditorium Abbottabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, DHO Shah Faisal Khanzada, DDHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, EPI Coordinator, Public Health Coordinator, VCMOs and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that I would pay tribute to the doctors, paramedics and Coronavirus vaccinators who worked day and night to fight against Coronavirus from day one till today.

Tariq Marwat said that we have to save precious human lives through hard work by vaccinating masses and we would start this campaign from the beginning.

DC Abbottabad said that before the outbreak of this epidemic we all have to start the work of vaccination and we have to perform with honesty, sincerity if a person is not vaccinated.

Tariq Marwat said that I will personally visit the field to monitor the vaccination process and strict action will be taken against those who are neglecting in their work as you have to achieve your target 100%.