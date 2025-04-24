Vaccination key to healthy future, says CM on world immunization week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the crucial role of vaccination in preventing life-threatening diseases and securing a healthy future for the province's children.

In her message on Thursday, on the occasion of World Immunization Week, she urged citizens, particularly parents, to fulfill their responsibility by ensuring their children are vaccinated on time.

"The most effective weapon to combat diseases is adopting caution, awareness, and ensuring timely vaccination," she stated. She highlighted that a vigorous and comprehensive vaccination campaign is currently underway across Punjab, targeting polio, measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis, tetanus, pneumonia, and other potentially fatal illnesses.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the dedication of health workers, vaccinators, and vaccination teams who are reaching out to the public at their doorsteps to provide immunization services. She appealed to the public to cooperate fully with these teams for the betterment of the society.

“Vaccines are a basic need of every child and the responsibility of every parent,” she stressed. “Our immunization drive is not just for individuals, but for the safety and wellbeing of families and the entire community.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring that Punjab becomes a disease-free region. “Only a healthy child can grow into an educated, talented, and self-confident citizen,” she concluded.