Vaccination, mask wearing amid SOPs' compliance best strategy against Covid-19: NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday urged the masses to get second jab of their vaccination and follow safety protocols as it was the only remedy to avoid contracting deadly infectious Covid-19 virus.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against Covid-19 took to Twitter to announce the call for public compliance of the vaccination drive and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The Forum wrote on its official handle, "The best strategy against corona is complete vaccination, use of masks and social distance! Be sure to get a second dose of the vaccine!"