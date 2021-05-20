'Vaccination most effective weapon against coronavirus'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Mass vaccination is the only effective weapon to control coronavirus pandemic, said Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said the people should not focus on negative propaganda against corona vaccine and must take benefit from free vaccination facilities provided by the government to protect themselves from coronavirus infection.

She said that many developed countries like the United States and United Kingdom successfully controlled the corona pandemic through mass vaccination of their citizens.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination in controlling corona spread, she said that like other vaccines, corona vaccine was also safe but due to lack of awareness some elements making negative propaganda against corona vaccine as they were doing the same against polio vaccine in the past which was not correct.

She further said the principle "Prevention is better than cure" should be promoted to prevent the citizens from COVID-19 infection, for which vaccination was a must.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that people should also strictly follow the SOPs of corona prevention. She said that though the chances of infection remained present even after vaccination but the severity of symptoms minimized and the patients do not go through the life threatening circumstances and recover fast. The dean IPH, maintained the government had expanded the vaccination centers and also increased number of counters setup there tofacilitate the people so that they could get vaccinated without any difficulty within minimum time. She said theBSL-III Lab of IPH was providing free diagnostic test facilities for COVID-19 and the staff of IPH also providing awareness/ information regarding the vaccination to the people visiting the lab.