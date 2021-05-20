UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Vaccination Most Effective Weapon Against Coronavirus'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

'Vaccination most effective weapon against coronavirus'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) ::Mass vaccination is the only effective weapon to control coronavirus pandemic, said Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she said the people should not focus on negative propaganda against corona vaccine and must take benefit from free vaccination facilities provided by the government to protect themselves from coronavirus infection.

She said that many developed countries like the United States and United Kingdom successfully controlled the corona pandemic through mass vaccination of their citizens.

Emphasizing the importance of vaccination in controlling corona spread, she said that like other vaccines, corona vaccine was also safe but due to lack of awareness some elements making negative propaganda against corona vaccine as they were doing the same against polio vaccine in the past which was not correct.

She further said the principle "Prevention is better than cure" should be promoted to prevent the citizens from COVID-19 infection, for which vaccination was a must.

Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that people should also strictly follow the SOPs of corona prevention. She said that though the chances of infection remained present even after vaccination but the severity of symptoms minimized and the patients do not go through the life threatening circumstances and recover fast. The dean IPH, maintained the government had expanded the vaccination centers and also increased number of counters setup there tofacilitate the people so that they could get vaccinated without any difficulty within minimum time. She said theBSL-III Lab of IPH was providing free diagnostic test facilities for COVID-19 and the staff of IPH also providing awareness/ information regarding the vaccination to the people visiting the lab.

Related Topics

Polio Cure Same United Kingdom United States National University From Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 1,374 reco ..

1 minute ago

Shafqat Mahmood says all exams could be conducted ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Participate in Friday' ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 launch road safety campaign

2 minutes ago

Work on Rs 250m underpass to begin in Aug under PM ..

2 minutes ago

Labour Lawmaker Questions UK Government's Ability ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.