Vaccination number exceeds 150 mln mark: Asad Umar

Mon 27th December 2021

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Monday said the total number of vaccinations carried out across the country had exceeded 150 million now

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Monday said the total number of vaccinations carried out across the country had exceeded 150 million now.

On his official twitter handle, the Asad Umar who is also chairman National Command and Control Center (NCOC) said that so far, the Punjab province lead the way in provinces with 68 percent of eligible population having received at least one dose.

Punjab was followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 57 percent, Sindd at 51 percent and Balochistan at 38 percent.

The minister added that the Balochistan province had done a great job as the number of vaccinations increased sharply in December.

