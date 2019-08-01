Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead of Eid

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak Thursday ordered for free vaccination of all 1740 employees of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) against hepatitis to avoid risks of infection during performance of duty, just over a week ahead of tough duty on Eid-ul-Azha

The DC also ordered the MWMC to finalise their cleanliness plan for three days of Eid-ul-Azha during which they would be required to lift offal and other kinds of solid waste to keep the city clean on Eid days.

Talking to the MWMC officials from operations wing, the DC said that those tested positive during the blood screening would get free treatment while those tested negative would undergo vaccination, says an official release.

The DC also instructed Shahbaz Sharif hospital administration to provide free vaccination and treatment facilities to the MWMC employees against hepatitis.

The DC said that health-related issues of the MWMC workers must be taken care of to enable them perform their duty efficiently.

MWMC Manager Operations Dad Makki said that UC-level cleanliness plan had been finalised for Eid-ul-Azha adding that a pick-up and two loader rickshaws had been deputed at each union council to lift offal and dispose them of.

He said that 68 pick-ups and 66 loader rickshaws would be hired on daily basis to keep the city clean. He said that the MWMC machinery would be operational on roads to perform cleanliness job.