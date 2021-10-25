Vaccination of 40pc population of district completed: DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza said that The vaccination campaign is continued with rapid pace and more than 42 percent population of the district has been vaccinated so far.

This was stated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) while Inaugurating the new campaign of the provincial government "Vaccination Apke Dehleez Par" here on Monday. He said that vaccination was internationally proved effective against coronavirus.

He said that there was still a threat of fifth wave of the deadly virus and urged masses to get their vaccination dozes as early as possible in order to protect them from the virus.

He said that the provincial government had set up vaccination centres across the province and now initiated "Vaccination Apke Dehleez Par" campaign to ensure vaccination of every citizen.

He said that all family members would be given vaccination dozes during door to door campaign under the new initiative of the provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Fayyaz Ahmed said that 650 special centres had been set up across the district for the new initiative while 4,000 vaccination teams have also been formed for door to door vaccination.

He said that special awareness campaigns were being launched and announcements were also being made through Masajid to aware people about importance of the vaccination.