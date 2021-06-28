UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Above 18 Years People Begins

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Vaccination of above 18 years people begins

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Vaccination of citizens above 18 years of age against coronavirus has started in Sahiwal, and the vaccine is available in large quantity at all 16 centres across the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi on Monday, while giving details of the ongoing process of corona vaccination.

He said that so far 149,200 people have been vaccinated, while 165,000 vaccine doses have been received.

While 124,535 people have been given the first dose and 24,677 people the second dose.

He said that corona vaccination was underway at DHQ Teaching Hospital, Haji Abdul Qayyum Hospital, Sahiwal Shelter Club, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chichawatni, Old Judicial Complex Chichawatni and 11 rural health centres in the district, besides mobile teams were also vaccinating according to their schedule.

Dr Niazi said that 18 patients of corona were currently under treatment at DHQ Teaching Hospital, out of which nine were confirmed patients.

