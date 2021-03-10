Vaccination of above 60 years of age begins

The vaccination of citizens above 60-year of age against the coronavirus began on Wednesday at four centres of the district

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The vaccination of citizens above 60-year of age against the coronavirus began on Wednesday at four centres of the district.

The centres set up at DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian, Tehsil Complex Hafizabad and sports Gymnasium Pindi Bhattian have been made functional.

District Officer Dr Rehan Azhar said that doctors and paramedical staff had been posted at the centres and 50-beds temporary hospitals had also been established at these centres.

Inaugurating the vaccination drive at DHQ Hospital Hafizabad, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza called upon the people above 60- year of age to send their CNIC number to helpline-1166 and after receiving message from the health department they must visit the stipulated centreto get vaccination for the prevention of coronavirus.