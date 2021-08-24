Vaccination of all school staff, students above 18 ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Teaching staff, employees and all students above 18 years of age of all public and private educational institutions in Sialkot district have been directed to get corona vaccination within 7 days.

All those schools and colleges that do not get their employees and students vaccinated against coronavirus would be closed, said Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq while addressing a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

The DC also directed the Health Department and other departments concerned to prepare a micro plan to make the five-day anti-polio drive successful, being launched in Sialkot district from Sept 20.

He said that during the anti-polio campaign, children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated against polio and Vitamin-A capsules will also be given to children under the age of 6 months to 5 years to boost their immunity.