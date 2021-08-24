UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Of All School Staff, Students Above 18 Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Vaccination of all school staff, students above 18 ordered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Teaching staff, employees and all students above 18 years of age of all public and private educational institutions in Sialkot district have been directed to get corona vaccination within 7 days.

All those schools and colleges that do not get their employees and students vaccinated against coronavirus would be closed, said Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq while addressing a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

The DC also directed the Health Department and other departments concerned to prepare a micro plan to make the five-day anti-polio drive successful, being launched in Sialkot district from Sept 20.

He said that during the anti-polio campaign, children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated against polio and Vitamin-A capsules will also be given to children under the age of 6 months to 5 years to boost their immunity.

Related Topics

Polio Immunity Sialkot All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

19 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

36 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.