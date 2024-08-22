Open Menu

Vaccination Of Children Against 12 Diseases Start

Published August 22, 2024

Vaccination of children against 12 diseases start

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A special vaccination campaign has been launched in the district to immunize children

under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

According to Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Amir Bashir, children in the Bahawalpur district would

receive vaccinations.

He emphasized the role of civil society, media representatives, and other individuals in ensuring that

children are protected from diseases through vaccination.

He mentioned that vaccination for children would

take place at health centers by teams of the health department.

He noted that free vaccinations were being offered against 12 diseases.

He reiterated that vaccinations for children should be conducted to keep them safe from diseases. He stated that vaccinations were available at Primary health centers established at the union council level and urged parents

to get their children vaccinated free.

