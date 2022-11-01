Vaccination of children against COVID continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The second phase of vaccination of children against COVID-19 continued on Tuesday.

The covid vaccination drive for children will continue till November 5 in selected districts of Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said that COVID-19 vaccination was important for children.

He said that this vaccination campaign was essential to protect the future generation from the disease and to keep children safe from getting infected by the life-threatening disease.

He urged religious scholars, teachers, civil society and the media to educate the public and aware them of how important this vaccination was for children.

He said that the Ministry of Health was working efficiently to ensure that no one was affected by this virus.

He said that the government was utilizing its all resources to improve the health system in the country. He said that the government was working on its health reforms agenda to provide the best medical services to the people.

He said that several mega projects in the health sector have been started while many were in the planning stage to improve the standard of the country's health system and ensure basic treatment facilities at hospitals.