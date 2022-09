(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel is likely to inaugurate a campaign to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years against COVID-19 on Monday.

The country would launch a campaign to vaccinate children aged 5-11 years against COVID-19 at F-9 Park free of charge.