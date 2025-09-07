Vaccination Of Domestic Animals In Flood-affected Areas Of Shaheed Benazirabad Contines
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) The vaccination of domestic animals is in progress in flood-affected areas along the Indus River by the Livestock Department Shaheed Benazirabad.
Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Ejaz Hussain Leghari, disclosed that six vaccination camps have been established at protective embankments near Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed towns.
He said that these camps have been set up in Marri Jalbani, Mehrabpur, Mud Bungalo, Lakhat, Bachalpur, and Daulatpur. He said that over the past 24 hours, more than 2,000 animals have been vaccinated and more than 46,000 cattle have been provided vaccination in flood-affected areas also.
The Livestock Department under the supervision of Dr. Ejaz Hussain Leghari, is carrying out daily vaccination of small and large domestic animals in flood affected areas to protect them from various diseases.
APP/rzq-nsm
