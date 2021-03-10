Vaccination of elders starts in Bahawalpur

The vaccination of elderly persons against coronavirus started in Bahawalpur on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The vaccination of elderly persons against coronavirus started in Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

Focal Person Dr Zakir Ali told APP that six vaccination centres have been set up in Bahawalpur for the purpose.

These include Government Tibiya College, Training Centre, Forest Department Office, TMA Office Hasilpur, DDHO Office Khairpur Tamewali, newr Sadiq Garh Palace in Ahmadpur East and Municipal Hall Yazman.

He told that doctors and paramedical staff has been appointed at these centres for vaccinating elderly persons. As many as 5 counters have been set up at each centre besides a field hospital.