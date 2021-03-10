UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Of Elders Starts In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:49 PM

Vaccination of elders starts in Bahawalpur

The vaccination of elderly persons against coronavirus started in Bahawalpur on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The vaccination of elderly persons against coronavirus started in Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

Focal Person Dr Zakir Ali told APP that six vaccination centres have been set up in Bahawalpur for the purpose.

These include Government Tibiya College, Training Centre, Forest Department Office, TMA Office Hasilpur, DDHO Office Khairpur Tamewali, newr Sadiq Garh Palace in Ahmadpur East and Municipal Hall Yazman.

He told that doctors and paramedical staff has been appointed at these centres for vaccinating elderly persons. As many as 5 counters have been set up at each centre besides a field hospital.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Hasilpur Ahmadpur East Khairpur Tamewali Yazman Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI's allied parties repose full confidence in Pri ..

52 seconds ago

Awareness walk to mark "World Hearing Day" held at ..

53 seconds ago

PDM leadership's as uncertain as weather, says Sar ..

55 seconds ago

Egypt Ready to Support New Libyan Government - For ..

58 seconds ago

Jordanian Regulator Approves Emergency Use of Russ ..

24 minutes ago

Cops deployed at police stations to guide visitors ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.