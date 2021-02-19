Vaccination of Hepatitis B & C to be initiated on March 1 in Balochistan

Secretary Health Noorul Haq Baloch on Friday said that vaccination of Hepatitis B and C screening will begin in the first week of March to further control the rising rate of hepatitis patients in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Health Noorul Haq Baloch on Friday said that vaccination of Hepatitis B and C screening will begin in the first week of March to further control the rising rate of hepatitis patients in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review measures of hepatitis with an aim to control it.

The meeting was attended by Director General (DG) Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Free Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizai, District Health Officer (DHO) Naseerabad Dr. Manan and DHO Lasbela Asad Shahwani.

Dr. Gul Sabin Azam briefed the meeting that Hepatitis B vaccination campaign and Hepatitis B and C screening campaign would be launched in Lasbela and Naseerabad areas in the first week of March while Hepatitis B vaccination will be launched in 14 high risk districts of Balochistan present year.

Dr. Gul Sabin said despite, Hepatitis E vaccination campaign would be launched in 14 high risk districts of Balochistan next year as the death rate of Hepatitis E patients in the province is very high.

She said that there are 14 high risk districts in which they would appeal to UN and international organizations to cooperate with Balochistan Health Department to launch public awareness campaign in these districts.

A meeting of the department will be held next week with From UN, international organizations, NGOs under the chairmanship of Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch in order to control the hepatitis in the province.

Secretary Health said that a seminar on hepatitis awareness would be organized at the provincial level in March in which the participation of gastroenterologists and specialists from across the country would be made possible.