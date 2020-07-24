UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Of Kids Against Contagious Diseases Top Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Vaccination of kids against contagious diseases top priority

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Fayyaz Kareem Leghari said on Friday that vaccination of kids below five against contagious diseases was top priority of the government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Fayyaz Kareem Leghari said on Friday that vaccination of kids below five against contagious diseases was top priority of the government.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that deputy DHOs, DSVAs and SVs should sense their responsibility to make vaccination programme more effective and review afresh steps for provision of vaccines.

CEO health ordered a coordinated strategy for vaccinators' access to those kids who had missed vaccination.

Earlier, DHO Dr Iqbal Makwal presented monthly EPI report and reviewed performance objectively analyzing shortcomings.

He expressed dissatisfaction over performance of DDHO and SVs and asked them to improve.

Later a WHO delegation led by Dr Ammar Shah joined the meeting and reviewed recent polio case and health department's response and discussed the coordinated joint strategy.

MS DHQ hospital Dr Mahr Iqbal, Dr Abdur Rauf, Dr Adil Leghari, deputy DHOs of all THQ hospitals, MS of rural health centres, vaccination supervisors and media coordinator Adnan Leghari were present.

Related Topics

Polio Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

11 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

49 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

11 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.