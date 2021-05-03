Vaccination of people aged above 40-year to begin today, says Faisal Sultan

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the vaccination of people aged above forty years has started from today.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said that 150 vaccines were being administered on daily basis and their target was to take to 300 thousands.

He expressed these words while briefing media person in Islamabad on Monday.

The Special Assistant said that the government had pursued a well thought out strategy to procure the vaccine and deals for 30 million doses had been signed, terming it as satisfactory.

He stated that 19 million doses would be received by June this year.

He made it clear that they were not relying on donations but 90 per cent of the vaccine doses were being purchased.

Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the govt’s target is to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

“Local filling of single doses of CanSino vaccine is about to start, said Dr. Faisal Sultan, pointing out that three million doses of the vaccine would be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month. This would lessen their dependence on the imported doses,” he added.

He asked the people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs to control spread of Coronavirus.