Vaccination of quadragenarian health workers, citizens continues in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The vaccination of quadragenarian health workers and citizens continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the health department has received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

According to KP health department, during the last 24 hours as many as 16,790 citizens were given the first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 while the second dose would be administered after an interval of 12 weeks.

Earlier, Sino Pharm vaccines of two Chinese companies were being administered and according to the health department 7974 senior citizens and 63,166 health workers have been given the first dose and 38,591 the second dose. Similarly, 302,108 citizens have taken the first and 76,585 second doses of the vaccine.

It should be noted that mobile vaccination service has also been started in the suburbs of Peshawar where a large number of citizens are benefiting from the service.