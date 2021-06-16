UrduPoint.com
Vaccination Of Registered Afghan Refugees In Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Vaccination of registered Afghan Refugees in progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan are getting corona vaccination and so far around 1500 have taken the jab while remaining are in progress who will be provided the facility on basis of their registration with the 1166 sms system.

UNHCR's spokesmam, Qaiser Afridi in a telephonic conversation with APP informed that government was providing vaccination facility to all refugees and Afghan citizens who are registered with database system of NADRA.

In response to a question about a press report giving an impression that Afghan Refugees are being deprived of vaccination against corona, Afridi termed it as incorrect.

He said due to some technical problem sometimes Afghan Refugees having POR (Proof of Registration) cards and ACC (Afghan Citizen Cards) get delay in receiving response from 1166 registration sms service.

The NADRA authorities, he continued, are working over removing this complication which causes delay in sharing token number with refugees POR and ACC numbers sent through sms.

All Afghan refugees who are getting token numbers from 1166 sms registration services are getting jabs at all the vaccination centers, Qaiser clarified.

He also informed that the number of POR card holders in Pakistan is around 1.4 million while ACC card holders are around 850000.

Pakistan government is equally treating Afghans by giving them services as being provided to its own citizens in fight against corona and as per the decisions of NCOC, all registered Afghans will get vaccination facility, he reiterated.

