UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Only Method To Prevent COVID-19: DC

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Vaccination only method to prevent COVID-19: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that the only prevention from COVID-19 was vaccination, use of mask and observance of social distancing.

He was talking to people at the sports Complex centre, Pasrur Road, here on Sunday, who had come there for vaccination.

Th DC said the Punjab government had set up vaccination centres across the district to protect citizens from the deadly disease. He said citizens should show responsibility and get themselves vaccinated immediately.

The DC directed the Health Department officials to ensure provision of all possible facilities to citizens coming for the vaccination.

