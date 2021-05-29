Vaccination only safe and imperative mean to eliminate COVID-19 infection: Dr. Khalid Yousaf

Executive Director of State of the Art Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital Mirpur Dr. Khalid Yousaf said here on Saturday that vaccination was the safe and much imperative tool to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and people should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest without paying heed to fake news and rumors particularly on Social media since past few days

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) : Executive Director of State of the Art Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital Mirpur Dr. Khalid Yousaf said here on Saturday that vaccination was the safe and much imperative tool to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and people should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest without paying heed to fake news and rumors particularly on Social media since past few days.

When invited to share his view over the necessary use of vaccination to avert threat of the corona virus infection, Dr. Khalid Yousaf told APP here that that the coordinated efforts were showing positive results and the situation was improving with the passage of time on daily basis in Azad Jammu Kashmir with positivity rate and bed occupancy on the decline across the liberated territory including this thickly-populated lake district of Mirpur, AJK, he added.

Dr. Khalid continued that following increased awareness about importance of the use of the vaccination, a big chunk of the population above the age of 50 years already stands vaccinated in AJK as according to the latest reports since efforts were on to cover the rest of the target group in the state-run health functioneries in all ten AJK districts. Besides, vaccination for the age group of 30-49 years is likely to be initiated soon as according to the concerned wing of the State Health Department, he underlined.

With regard to the availability of Oxygen in the AJK district hospitals, Dr Khalid pointed out that with the great blessings of Allah, the Almighty and due timely excellent arrangements by the concerned wing of the State Health Department, there had been no any complaint about the non-availability of oxygen cylinders in any of the AJK district including this district of over a million of the UK-based expatriates . He pointed out that Mirpur Div. Teaching Headquarter Hospital is extending proper health cover to the existing and new arrivals in corona ward at the recently inaugurated most modern block at the DHQ Hospital where adequate bulk cylinders, concentrates are available to successfully deal with even most worsening situation if developed, he underlined referring to his current knowledge.

Dr. Khalid underlined that to curb the spread of the virus there was a robust and aggressive testing mechanism in place across AJK including in all three districts of Mirpur, Bhimbher and Kotli in Mirpur division.

Dr. Khalid Yousaf, also an illustrious philanthropist and founder donor of the public Hygnic Water filteration plants in various localities in Mirpur city, appealed to people to get vaccinated at the earliest besides strictly follow the Covid related SOPs and guidelines so that spread of this disease is curtailed further, he added.