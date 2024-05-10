Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

Member of Provincial Assembly Rashid Khan Advocate on Friday said that vaccination can play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid and its disastrous consequences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly Rashid Khan Advocate on Friday said that vaccination can play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid and its disastrous consequences.

He expressed these views while addressing a awareness seminar in connection with the campaign to prevent the spread the typhoid. He said to keep our children safe from various diseases for the bright future of Pakistan it is important that we should play our role to prevent the spread of typhoid.

On this occasion District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jafar Khan said this dangerous strain of typhoid is causing serious illness due to which the death rate is also increasing. In view of this, the Health Department is launching a campaign from May 13 to May 22 to provide an important opportunity for children between the ages of nine months to 15 years to ensure their protection against XDR typhoid.

He urged the parents social organizations belonging to different schools of thought to play their important role in this national campaign so that this campaign can be successful.

Speaking on the occasion Bhai Khan Welfare founder General Secretary Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain and other speakers also addressed the seminar they said that the aim of the seminar is to provide awareness to the people of the backward areas regarding this disease and to support the health department to make this campaign successful.

Senior Vice President Khan Aftab Ahmad Khan Vice President Shahid Rajput Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Sheikh. Chairman Sub-Committee Haji Ismail Sheikh. Muhammad Hanif Shaikh. Founder and General Secretary of Youth Welfare Society Syed Fahimuddin. Dr. Khalid Arain, Nadeem Qadri, Anila Mehwish, Abdul Wahab, Rashid Rajput. Afzal Rao in charge of MQM Zone. Dr. Abdullah. Dr. Faisal Qureshi. Dr. Devidas - Dr. Jameel Qazi. Dr. Abdul Hameed Wadikar also participated.