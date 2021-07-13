Vaccination process accelerated in tehsil Saddar

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The vaccination process in tehsil Saddar has been accelerated and daily targets are being achieved by setting up camps besides vaccination centers.

This was stated by Assistant Commissioner Saddar Umar Maqbool during inspection of the vaccination process at center 30-JB, Aminpur Bunglow, Mega Mart on Sheikhupura Road, Valentsa Garden Samundri Road and Chak No 242-RB, on Tuesday.

He asked citizens to get themselves vaccinated by visiting the centers or camps set up in their areas and save them and their families also.