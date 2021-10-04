UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Process Against Coronavirus Continues In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Vaccination process against coronavirus continues in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) the vaccination process against coronavirus continued in Balochistan and its provincial capital on Monday.

Teams formed by the Deputy Commissioner Quetta continued the process of vaccinating people at various schools, colleges, parks, markets, etc.

Children aged 15 years and above were vaccinated in schools including Girls High school Nawan Kali, Girls High School Al Muhafiz, Boys High School Kali Nasran, Hazara Society Boys School Quetta.

According to the provincial administration, legal action will be taken against those who have not been vaccinated and their entry into public parks, markets, bus stands will be prohibited.

Every effort is being made by the provincial administration to make this vaccination campaign a success and implementation of Coronavirus SOPs is being ensured.

In view of the orders issued by the provincial administration, the process of vaccination will be completed by October 30 to prevent further spread of this pandemic.

