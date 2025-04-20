Vaccination Process For Pilgrims From 21st
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The vaccination process for pilgrims will start at Darul Hajjaj here at Nicholson Road from April 21.
It has been made mandatory for pilgrims to get vaccinated against dengue fever, influenza and polio.
Darul Hajjaj official sources said that a yellow certificate will be issued to the pilgrims upon getting vaccinated. The government has directed pilgrims above the age of 65 to also get the corona vaccine.
All pilgrims will have to obtain a vaccination card 10 days before the flight, they said. Vaccination facilities will be available at Darul Hajjaj, here for 7 days a week. Before the Hajj flight, pilgrims will also have to obtain SIM, identity locket and other details.
