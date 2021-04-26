UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination Process For Senior Citizens Underway: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Vaccination process for senior citizens underway: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that COVID-19 vaccination process of elderly citizens was underway at full swing at different vaccination centers of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that COVID-19 vaccination process of elderly citizens was underway at full swing at different vaccination centers of the province.

In a statement issued here, she said that vaccine was being administered in two shifts at designated centres, adding the first shift was operated between 9: 00 am and 3: 00 pm while the second shift worked from 8: 30 pm to 12: 00 night.

The minister said the staff at vaccination center was guiding the patients.

People could dial 1033 for guidance on vaccination or they can call helpline 1166 for registration for vaccination, the minister said.

Related Topics

Punjab From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court accepts review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

Fehmida meets with FIFA normalization committee me ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests its former officer for involvement in ..

2 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting to Resume on Tues ..

2 minutes ago

Over 25,000 patents registered at end of 2020: Min ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.