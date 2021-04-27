Vaccination process smoothly under way in Punjab: health minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that the vaccination of citizens was under way and registration process for the citizens above 40 years of age had been launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that the vaccination of citizens was under way and registration process for the citizens above 40 years of age had been launched.

In a statement issued here, she said that so far 198,000 healthcare workers had received the first dose of corona vaccine and over 138,000 healthcare workers had received the second dose.

Moreover, she said that so far more than 495,000 elderly citizens had received the first dose and over 160,000 received the second dose.

She said that in the last 24 hours, more than 30,000 people were vaccinated.

"Overall, more than one million people have been vaccinated," she added.

The minister requested people to visit centre only after receiving pin code and message where staff had been appointed to serve them.

She said that vaccination was being administered in two shifts during Ramazan, adding that the first shift worked between 10am to 3pm, while the second shift worked from 8:30pm to 12am (night). She said that citizens could register themselves at 1166 and get guidance from 1033.