Vaccination process smoothly underway in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the vaccination process was underway successfully across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the vaccination process was underway successfully across the province.

She said this on the inaugural ceremony of a new vaccination center at the Pilot School Wahdat Road here. Minister for Schools Education Department Murad Raas also accompanied her.

She said that more than 3.5 million people had been vaccinated in the province.

She said the Punjab government would be able to vaccinate more than 250,000 people per day in Punjab from June and From July onwards, the number of daily vaccinations would reach from 350,000 to 400,000 per day.

The only solution to saving people from Corona was prevention and vaccinations, she said.

She said the government had started vaccination of people of 19 years onwards and the vaccination of frontline workers of every department was an important step.

"I salute all healthcare workers who lost their lives during duties, "she said.

The minister said that the people must get themselves vaccinated as per schedule, adding that even after vaccination, the risk of infection somehow existed.

"We will have to create awareness among people on vaccination, " she added.

She said that public and private school staff would be vaccinated. The minister informed that Pilot School Wahdat Road centre had capacity to vaccinate 1000 to 1500 citizens. An adequate stock of vaccine available in the province.

Minister for School Education Murad Raas said the government would try to vaccinate all teachers of Punjab before June 7.

He said private school teachers were as important as those of government. Teachers would not have to wait to get themselves vaccinated, he said and added, "I urge teachers of public and private schools to get themselves vaccinated before June 7." He thanked Dr. Yasmin Rashid for setting up vaccination center for teachers.

Responding to the queries of journalists afterwards, the ministers said the government was laying special emphasis on facilitating overseas Pakistanis. The Health Minister said as per directions of NCOC and WHO, Astra Zenica was being administered to people of over 40 years of age and the second dose could not be administered before three months. Majority of health workers had got themselves fully vaccinated, the minister said.

She said that the data of all teachers getting vaccinated would be consolidated.

She said that in future, the CNIC card would become the health card.

To a question, she said that a vaccination center had been set up in the Punjab Assembly for the Parliamentarians.

The Education Minister said that school vacation would be given for two to three months and there had already been a huge loss of education of children.

Secretary P&SH Department apprised the Health Minister and Education Minister of the counters, registration and other arrangements at the center. The Health Minister talked to the staff and the people coming to the center.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam and officials of the Health and Education departments were present on the occasion.