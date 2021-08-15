UrduPoint.com

Vaccination Program To Continue At Full Speed Till End Of 2021: Nausheen Hamid

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Sunday said that Pakistan is on its way to having its almost 80 million (8 crore) of its population got vaccinated against the coronavirus at the end of December 2021.

"Our target was to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis by the end of this year, which was being increased 70 to 80 million of population with the support of our people, we will soon achieve this target", she hoped while speaking to ptv news channel.

He expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccination drive and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

Pakistan had reached the milestone of administrating 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, she said, adding, winning the war against Covid-19 is the only option where every segment of society should have to fully play their role in dealing with the coronavirus.

She also vowed to increase the pace of the vaccinations in coming days.

Nausheen Hamid appealed the public to increasingly participate in the vaccination drive as it is the only way to lift all the Covid related restrictions in the country.

Replying a Query, she said after Islamabad and Punjab province Sindh Health Department has also decided to set up several mobile vaccination centres in the city to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against COVID-19.

She said almost 28% of mobile units taking active part in ongoing covid vaccination drive, adding, mobile vaccination services now make life easier for all citizens.

Replying to another query, she said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) played a pivotal role in containing Covid-19, adding, NCOC proved its credibility and importance by guiding the nation and made the nation proud of it.

Talking about paramedical staff training, she said Pakistan with the collaboration of Chinese government had conducted various trainings for paramedical staff on Covid-related vaccination drive.

A special committee of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was also on daily basis monitoring the oxygen bed and ventilator situation in the country and trying to improve it in every passing day.

