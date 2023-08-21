Open Menu

Vaccination Statistics Scrutiny Completed In 12 Districts

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir said on Monday that scrutiny of statistics related to vaccination of children had been completed in 12 districts of the province

According to official sources here, quality assessment work of statistics of vaccination of children had been carried out after two years with the support of the World Health Organisation.

Dr Nasir Jamal said that vaccinators, who provided wrong statistics about vaccination, would not be forgiven.

He said that parents should fulfill their responsibility and do not register particulars of their children without ensuring vaccination of children.

The caretaker minister said that children below two years of age were administered vaccine against 12 deadly diseases.

He said that experts teams had conducted analysis of immunization in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Kasur, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh districts. Collecting statistics would help highlight flaws in vaccination process, reviewing requirements and improving data collection process, he added.

