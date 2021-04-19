Vaccination to elderly citizen, health workers continues in KP

The process of vaccination to elderly citizens and health workers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2343 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The process of vaccination to elderly citizens and health workers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2343 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

A Health Department report on Monday said 93608 people above 60 years have been administered anti-corona vaccine so far of which 726 received their second dose.

The numbers of recipients of single dose 'cansino' vaccine among health workers was 49765 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report said.