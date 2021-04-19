UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccination To Elderly Citizen, Health Workers Continues In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:55 PM

Vaccination to elderly citizen, health workers continues in KP

The process of vaccination to elderly citizens and health workers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2343 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The process of vaccination to elderly citizens and health workers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2343 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

A Health Department report on Monday said 93608 people above 60 years have been administered anti-corona vaccine so far of which 726 received their second dose.

The numbers of recipients of single dose 'cansino' vaccine among health workers was 49765 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh districts to be highlighted for promoting to ..

2 minutes ago

US Extends Wind-Down License For Sanctioned Belaru ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Experts Recommend Not Requiring Proof of Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Mourinho sacked by Tottenham after 17 months in ch ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

EU warns 150,000 Russian troops massed around Ukra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.