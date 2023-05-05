Vaccinations against Covid-19, meningitis and seasonal flu mandatory for Hajj

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the mandatory vaccines that prospective pilgrims are required to take before performing this year's Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has revealed the mandatory vaccines that prospective pilgrims are required to take before performing this year's Hajj.

It stated that pilgrims should have completed all doses of COVID-19 vaccine before the Hajj. Those who did not take the meningococcal vaccine in the past 5 years should get the shot, the ministry said, adding that the pilgrims are also obligated to get the seasonal flu vaccine in case they have not already taken it this season.

The ministry said the vaccines will be available at its healthcare facilities until 10 days before the Hajj, and noted that the pilgrims can book appointments to take the vaccines via the Sehhaty app, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry stated earlier that the deadline for the pilgrims to take the required vaccines is 10 days before the start of the Hajj rites.

It has also clarified that taking all the required vaccines is mandatory to issue Hajj permits for domestic pilgrims.

The ministry started issuing Hajj permits on Friday to domestic pilgrims who have completed the payment of fees for the packages that they have reserved with the companies providing pilgrimage services.

The ministry said the registrations for the Hajj permits will be open until the 7th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, corresponding to June 25, if seats are available in packages allocated for the domestic pilgrims. Vacancies may arise because of failure in completing the payments on due dates or as a result of cancelation of reservations by citizens and residents because of various reasons.

The ministry said if seats become available, they will be offered for reservation through its website or via the Nusuk app.