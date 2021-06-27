UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinations Of RDA, WASA Employees Starts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Vaccinations of RDA, WASA employees starts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Director General, Covid-19 vaccinations has began to protect the employees of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) here on Sunday.

According to a RDA spokesman, a special centre has been set up in RDA office where Covid-19 vaccinations of all the employees are being carried out.

The staff of the health department would complete the vaccinations process of all the employees of RDA and WASA.

DG RDA appreciated and thanked DDO Health Department Javed Iqbal Soomro for setting up the Corona Vaccination Centre in RDA.

