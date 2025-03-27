Vaccinators playing key role in providing healthcare to children : DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has said that vaccinators were playing a key role in protecting children from 12 different infectious diseases in the district.

He said this while distributing certificates and shields among the vaccinators and lady health visitors for performing outstandingly during the immunization campaigns at Darbar Hall here.

According to a handout, the deputy commissioner further said that immunization helped in preventing polio disease. Therefore, the parents should fully cooperate with the vaccinators to save their children from the diseases, he added.

On this occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Amjad Azam Baloch said that the performance of immunizing teams had improved during the recent campaigns, hoping that vaccinators would work with the same spirit in the future as well.

