UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinators Stage Protest For Acceptance Of Demands

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Vaccinators stage protest for acceptance of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vaccinator Welfare Association (VWA) in Sindh Wednesday staged a protest demonstration and took out a rally for acceptance of their charter of their demands.

The VWA leaders Munawar Shah, Nasim Javed, Idress Soomro and others led the rally and demanded for upgrading their service structure in line with that of Punjab where vaccinators are being appointed in 16 scale while in Sindh they are being appointed in 5 and 6 grades.

A large number of vaccinators chanted slogans for their demands and said the health authorities had assigned duties of paramedical and nursing staff in place of the vaccinators as they were on strike since the last 10 days.

They said despite the assurances given by Sindh government and the health authorities demands of vaccinators had not been resolved and they were compelled to start a protest movement.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahoto said due to the strike of vaccinators health authorities had decided to assign para medical and nursing staff on vaccination duties.

Due to a strike the Vaccinators process of vaccination was affected and the government had assigned duties to the para medical, nursing and lady health workers for vaccination of the children, DHO said.

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Punjab Government

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

50 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

58 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

1 hour ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

2 hours ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.