Vaccinators stage protest for acceptance of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vaccinator Welfare Association (VWA) in Sindh Wednesday staged a protest demonstration and took out a rally for acceptance of their charter of their demands.

The VWA leaders Munawar Shah, Nasim Javed, Idress Soomro and others led the rally and demanded for upgrading their service structure in line with that of Punjab where vaccinators are being appointed in 16 scale while in Sindh they are being appointed in 5 and 6 grades.

A large number of vaccinators chanted slogans for their demands and said the health authorities had assigned duties of paramedical and nursing staff in place of the vaccinators as they were on strike since the last 10 days.

They said despite the assurances given by Sindh government and the health authorities demands of vaccinators had not been resolved and they were compelled to start a protest movement.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahoto said due to the strike of vaccinators health authorities had decided to assign para medical and nursing staff on vaccination duties.

Due to a strike the Vaccinators process of vaccination was affected and the government had assigned duties to the para medical, nursing and lady health workers for vaccination of the children, DHO said.