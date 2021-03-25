Vaccinators stage protest for acceptance of demands

The Vaccinator Welfare Association (VWA) on Thursday staged protest for resolution of their charter of demands

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Vaccinator Welfare Association (VWA) on Thursday staged protest for resolution of their charter of demands.

The Vaccinators Welfare Association leaders Munawar Shah, Nasim Javed, Idress Soomro and others led the rally and demanded for upgrading their service structure in line with that of Punjab where vaccinators are being appointed in 16 scale while in Sindh they are being appointed in 5 and 6 grades.

The protesting vaccinators, on the occasion, shouted slogans for their demands and said Health authorities had assigned duties of para medical and nursing staff in place of the vaccinators as they were on strike since the last 11 days.

They said despite the assurances given by Sindh government and the health authorities, vaccinators' demands had not been accepted due to which they were compelled to start a protest movement.

Meanwhile, the District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahoto said due to the strike of vaccinators health authorities had decided to assign para medical and nursing staff on vaccination duties.

Due to a strike the Vaccinators process of vaccination was affected and the government had assigned duties to the para medical, nursing and lady health workers for vaccination of the children, DHO said.