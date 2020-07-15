UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccinators Undergoing Training To Administer Polio Drops With Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Vaccinators undergoing training to administer polio drops with corona SOPs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department has begun preparations including training of vaccinators to administer polio drops to kids below five with strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant for containing novel coronavirus.

DHO Muzaffargarh Dr. Iqbal Makwal said that he has instructed DDHO Dr. Saeed Akhtar Khan to launch polio immunization campaign in tahsil Jatoi to administer polio drops to kids during door to door campaign.

Training of vaccinators was in progress for the last three days at training centres where they were informed how polio drops should be administered to kids while observing coronavirus SOPs.

Polio workers would use hand sanitizers, gloves and masks during the campaign.

DDHO Dr. Saeed Akhtar Khan told newsmen that 7,39,643 kids would be immumized against polio in tahsil Jatoi. He said that sixteen UCMOs, 66 area incharges, 321 mobile teams would operate during the campaign in addition to sixteen centres where teams would remain available to administer polio drops to kids.

DHO Dr. Iqbal Makwal appealed the people to get their kids immunized against the crippling disease.

DHO also visited THQ hospital today and asked newly deputed medical suprintendent Dr. Sajid Waqas to keep the hospital clean and provide best facilities to patients.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Progress Muzaffargarh Jatoi Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Italian driver jailed over school bus hijacking

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.