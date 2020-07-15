Vaccinators undergoing training to administer polio drops with corona SOPs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department has begun preparations including training of vaccinators to administer polio drops to kids below five with strict observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant for containing novel coronavirus.

DHO Muzaffargarh Dr. Iqbal Makwal said that he has instructed DDHO Dr. Saeed Akhtar Khan to launch polio immunization campaign in tahsil Jatoi to administer polio drops to kids during door to door campaign.

Training of vaccinators was in progress for the last three days at training centres where they were informed how polio drops should be administered to kids while observing coronavirus SOPs.

Polio workers would use hand sanitizers, gloves and masks during the campaign.

DDHO Dr. Saeed Akhtar Khan told newsmen that 7,39,643 kids would be immumized against polio in tahsil Jatoi. He said that sixteen UCMOs, 66 area incharges, 321 mobile teams would operate during the campaign in addition to sixteen centres where teams would remain available to administer polio drops to kids.

DHO Dr. Iqbal Makwal appealed the people to get their kids immunized against the crippling disease.

DHO also visited THQ hospital today and asked newly deputed medical suprintendent Dr. Sajid Waqas to keep the hospital clean and provide best facilities to patients.