Vaccine acceptability decision be taken by single global institution like WHO: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday called for taking anti-COVID vaccine acceptability decision by a single global institution like World Health Organization (WHO).

"Each country, deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country, is creating chaos," he said in a tweet.

Asad Umar who is also head of the National Command and Operation Center for COVID -19 said the health and well-being of world citizens could not become hostage to global geo-strategic rivalries.