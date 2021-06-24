UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vaccine Acceptability Decision Be Taken By Single Global Institution Like WHO: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:27 PM

Vaccine acceptability decision be taken by single global institution like WHO: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday called for taking anti-COVID vaccine acceptability decision by a single global institution like World Health Organization (WHO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday called for taking anti-COVID vaccine acceptability decision by a single global institution like World Health Organization (WHO).

"Each country, deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country, is creating chaos," he said in a tweet.

Asad Umar who is also head of the National Command and Operation Center for COVID -19 said the health and well-being of world citizens could not become hostage to global geo-strategic rivalries.

Related Topics

World Asad Umar

Recent Stories

Millions become millionaires during Covid pandemic ..

32 seconds ago

Joint efforts for establishment of peace in Afghan ..

34 seconds ago

Valentino Rossi's VR46 ink Ducati deal from 2022

35 seconds ago

BBISE's Chairman urges students to focus on educat ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam University organises seminar on self- ..

4 minutes ago

US Must Acknowledge 'One-China Principle,' Stop Co ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.